IMD update: Heavy rainfall in these states till April 19. Check latest forecast

IMD update: Heavy rainfall in these states till April 19. Check latest forecast1 min read . 16 Apr 2022
IMD predicted heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan between April 16 and 19
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IMD predicted heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan between April 16 and 19
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'heavy rainfall over the ghats of Tamil Nadu until April 17; over Kerala-Mahe during April 16 and 17; and over south interior Karnataka till April 18, and over south interior Karnataka on April 17.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'heavy rainfall over the ghats of Tamil Nadu until April 17; over Kerala-Mahe during April 16 and 17; and over south interior Karnataka till April 18, and over south interior Karnataka on April 17.
The weather monitoring agency predicted heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan between April 16 and 19. Further, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu will also witness a heatwave till April 18.
The weather monitoring agency predicted heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan between April 16 and 19. Further, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu will also witness a heatwave till April 18.
The mercury will be crossing the 40 degrees Celsius-mark in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar till April 19.
The mercury will be crossing the 40 degrees Celsius-mark in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar till April 19.
"Severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets also likely over Rajasthan during 17-19 April; over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on April 17 and 18, respectively," the IMD said.
"Severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets also likely over Rajasthan during 17-19 April; over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on April 17 and 18, respectively," the IMD said.
As per the IMD, northeast states will also witness 'very heavy rainfall' in the coming week. According to the IMD forecast, fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning may occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next five days.
As per the IMD, northeast states will also witness 'very heavy rainfall' in the coming week. According to the IMD forecast, fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning may occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next five days.