IMD update: Heavy rainfall to occur in these 2 states today. Forecast here

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that moderate rainfall is very likely to occur over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep during next 4-5 days.
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that moderate rainfall is very likely to occur over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep during next 4-5 days.
The weather department said that there is a possibility of a formation of a low-pressure area over the South-East Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea around the middle of the week from December 1 with likely intensification movement to the North-West towards the coast.
The weather department said that there is a possibility of a formation of a low-pressure area over the South-East Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea around the middle of the week from December 1 with likely intensification movement to the North-West towards the coast.
Rainfall Predictions
-The weather department informed that due to easterly wave, moderate rainfall is very likely to occur over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep during next 4-5 days.
Rainfall Predictions
-The weather department informed that due to easterly wave, moderate rainfall is very likely to occur over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep during next 4-5 days.
-Heavy rainfall also likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala on 29 November
-Heavy rainfall also likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala on 29 November
-The IMD said that heavy rain is likely to occur in Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Theni and Dindigul districts in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. The MeT department further noted that Chennai and its neighbouring areas will witness partly cloudy skies and light rain during the next 48 hours
-The IMD said that heavy rain is likely to occur in Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Theni and Dindigul districts in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. The MeT department further noted that Chennai and its neighbouring areas will witness partly cloudy skies and light rain during the next 48 hours
Minimum temperature forecast
No significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over most parts of the country during next 4 days, the IMD predicted.
Minimum temperature forecast
No significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over most parts of the country during next 4 days, the IMD predicted.
The weather department has also noted that night temperatures will continue to remain below zero degree Celsius across Kashmir valley
The weather department has also noted that night temperatures will continue to remain below zero degree Celsius across Kashmir valley
The weather agency as predicted dry weather conditions in the valley for another 10 days.
The weather agency as predicted dry weather conditions in the valley for another 10 days.
Delhi Weather update
The minimum temperature in Delhi settled three notches below normal on Tuesday at 7.3 degrees Celsius, the Met office said, forecasting partly-cloudy sky later in the day.
Delhi Weather update
The minimum temperature in Delhi settled three notches below normal on Tuesday at 7.3 degrees Celsius, the Met office said, forecasting partly-cloudy sky later in the day.
The air quality index remained in the very-poor category with the AQI of 358 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
The air quality index remained in the very-poor category with the AQI of 358 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
The minimum temperature on Monday was 7.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.
The minimum temperature on Monday was 7.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.
The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 7.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the Met said.
The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 7.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the Met said.
It forecasted partly cloudy sky later in the day. The maximum temperatures is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius.
It forecasted partly cloudy sky later in the day. The maximum temperatures is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.