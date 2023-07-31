India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that India is likely to experience normal rainfall during the second half of monsoon in August and September 2023. This comes after several parts of the country experienced flood like situation causing damage to life and property owing to extreme heavy precipitation in July.

The IMD has also noted that the El Nino phenomenon is not likely to affect Indian Monsoon for the second half. El Nino is generally associated with the weakening of monsoon winds and dry weather in India, according to IMD.

El Nino is the warming of the waters in the Pacific Ocean near South America.

IMD in their press release has also noted that normal to above normal rainfall is very likely over east central India, parts of the east and northeast region and most subdivisions along the Himalayas.

During August, 2023, above normal monthly maximum temperatures are very likely over most parts of south Peninsula, east and northeast India, and many areas of western parts of northwest and central India.

Normal to below normal maximum temperatures are most likely to prevail over some areas of north peninsular India, east central India and along the plains of Himalayas

Below normal rainfall is predicted in most parts of peninsular India and western parts of northwest and central India, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference in Delhi.

The monthly rainfall over the country as a whole for August 2023 is very likely to be below normal, IMD said.

India saw a turnaround in monsoon rains -- from a nine per cent deficit in June to 13 per cent excess rain in July, the IMD chief said.

The country has recorded 467 mm rainfall against a normal of 445.8 mm in the monsoon season so far, an excess of five per cent.

Monsoons play an important part in the agrarian economy of India. Monsoon delivers nearly 70% of the rain needed to water its farms and refill reservoirs and aquifers.