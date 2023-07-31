IMD update: India to witness normal rainfall in August, September2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 07:39 PM IST
IMD in their press release has also noted that normal to above normal rainfall is very likely over east central India, parts of the east and northeast region and most subdivisions along the Himalayas
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that India is likely to experience normal rainfall during the second half of monsoon in August and September 2023. This comes after several parts of the country experienced flood like situation causing damage to life and property owing to extreme heavy precipitation in July.
