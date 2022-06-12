IMD update: Southwest monsoon to cover Madhya Maharashtra, entire Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, some parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West-central and northwest Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Sunday has forecasted that the intense spell of rainfall is likely to continue along the west peninsular coast during next two days.
The weather department further stated that the current spell of rainfall is very likely to continue over North East India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim for the next 5 days.
IMD predicted heat wave conditions in isolated places over Jammu division on 12 June and over Punjab, Haryana-Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand on 12 and 13 June.
See IMD update on Twitter here
Rainfall predictions
-Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning very likely to occur over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit- Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh on 15 and 16 June.
-Scattered rainfall is also likely to occur over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on 15 and 16 June
-Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep.
-Scattered rainfall likely over Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 3 days and increase thereafter with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over the region during subsequent 2 days.
- Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamilnadu on 12th; over Kerala and Mahe on 12 and 16 June; over Coastal Karnataka on 12 and 13 June and over Telangana during 12-14 June, 2022.
- Widespread rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Konkan and Goa and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during next 5 days.
-Very heavy rainfall likely over Konkan and Goa during next 3 days and isolated heavy rainfall over Ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra today
-Moderate rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 5 days.
-Very heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 5 days and heavy rainfall over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 14 th -16 th June.
-Extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Assam and Meghalaya during 12-16 June.
- Rainfall activity likely to increase over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds during 14th -16th June.
-Scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Madhya Pradesh and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over West Madhya Pradesh on 12th and over Chhattisgarh on 15th & 16th June.
Advancement of South west monsoon
-Conditions are favorable for further advance of monsoon into some parts of north Arabian sea, remaining parts of Konkan, some parts of Gujarat state, most parts of Madhya Maharashtra, entire Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, some parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Westcentral and northwest Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours.
-Conditions would continue to become favorable for further advance of monsoon into some more parts of north Arabian Sea, Gujarat state, some parts of Marathwada, some more parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, most parts of Bay of Bengal, entire Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, some parts of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during subsequent 3 days.
