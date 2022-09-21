The weather department also said that heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and East Rajasthan during next 2-3 days
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday announced that heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and East Rajasthan during next 2-3 days in association with the Low Pressure Area over northeast Madhya Pradesh.
The weather department has predicted very heavy rainfall over East Madhya Pradesh on 21 September and over West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh on 22 September.
Key updates in IMD weather forecast here
-Heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur over Odisha and Telangana on 21September, over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on 21 and 22 September, and over Madhya Pradesh during 21-23 September
-Very heavy rainfall is also likely to occur over East Madhya Pradesh on 21 September and over West Madhya Pradesh on 22 September
-Light to moderate rain may occur in parts of Delhi on Wednesday and Thursday, the IMD said
-Isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning likely over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh during 21st-25th; Haryana & Chandigarh on 21st & 22nd and over East Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh during 21st -23rd and moderate rainfall likely over Delhi on 21 and 22 September
-Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh on 22nd September, 2022.
-Moderate to heavy rainfalls with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh during 22-24 September, over Assam and Meghalaya during 21-23 September and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 21 and 22nd September
-Withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon- the line of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon passes through Khajuwala, Bikaner, Jodhpur and Naliya. The withdrawal of southwest monsoon is declared if there has been no rainfall in the region during the last five days along with the development of anti-cyclonic circulation and water vapour imagery indicates dry weather conditions over the region.
