The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Thursday, 19 January, forecasted that there will be no cold wave across the country for till 24 January. Further they also informed that an intense western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region and northwest India from the night of 10 January till 26 January.

Here are the key points

-Moderate rainfall or snowfall is likely to occur over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 20-22 January

-The intensity and distribution of the snowfall or rainfall is likely to increase thereafter with widespread rainfall or snowfall during 23 to 26 January

-IMD informed that the situation will reach its peak intensity with possibility of heavy rainfall or snowfall on 23 to 25 January

-Hailstorm also likely over Western Himalayan Region on 23 January

-Moderate rainfall or thundershower is likely over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, north Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh during 23 to 26 January and over Delhi on 23 to 25 January

-Moderate rainfall or snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan- Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 19 January

-Light rainfall also likely over north Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and North Rajasthan on 19 and 20 January

-Another active Western Disturbance now seen as a trough in middle and upper tropospheric westerlies along Long. 60°E to the north of Lat. 25°N. It is very likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of 20 till 26 January and plains of northwest India during 23 to 25 January

Minimum Temperature forecast

-Rise in minimum temperatures by about 2°C very likely over many parts of Northwest India till 20 January

-Rise in minimum temperatures by 3-5°C over Madhya Pradesh till 20 January morning

-Minimum temperatures will rise by 2-4°C for subsequent 4 days from 20 January

-Dense fog very likely in isolated pockets during night and morning hours over Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura during 19-21 January