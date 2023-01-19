IMD update: No cold wave, peak intensity rainfall predicted in these states till 26 Jan2 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 02:51 PM IST
- The weather department forecasted that there will be no cold wave across the country for till 24 January
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Thursday, 19 January, forecasted that there will be no cold wave across the country for till 24 January. Further they also informed that an intense western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region and northwest India from the night of 10 January till 26 January.