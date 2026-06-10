IMD update on Monsoon: Northeast states on orange alert for rains; heatwave grips Delhi, Punjab, others

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) report revealed that the maximum temperatures touched 46 degrees Celsius in several states on Tuesday, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh, parts of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, Sri Ganganagar of Rajasthan registered highest temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius on 9 June, followed by Punjab's Bathinda and Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho.

As heatwave conditions continue to prevail across northwestern India, IMD issued yellow alert for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Suggesting that heatwave conditions are likely in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and in isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh on 10 June, the agency emphasized that such weather conditions will continue to persist over West Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi till 11 June.

View full Image View full Image Weather today: Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and coastal Karnataka are on IMD's orange alert for rains.

According to the Met Department, hot and humid weather conditions will continue to prevail in Odisha till 11 June and in Goa till 10 June. Residents of Central India can expect gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C today. Over Northwest India as well, gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C is likely till 11 June.

Predicting dust storm in Rajasthan on 11 June, IMD said, “Thundersquall (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph) likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh during 11th-12th June; East Uttar Pradesh on 12th June; East Rajasthan and West Rajasthan during 11th-13th June.”

It added, “Isolated Hailstorm activity likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Punjab and Uttarakhand during 11th-12th June; West Uttar Pradesh on 12th June.”

What is the status of Southwest Monsoon? At the same time, the weather office reported that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of northeastern states, entire Sikkim and some parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. Predicting heavy rainfall in these regions, the weather office issued orange alert for Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and coastal Karnataka.

Over progress of Southwest Monsoon in the coming days, IMD in its latest press release stated, “Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu & southwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of westcentral & northwest Bay of Bengal and West Bengal, some parts of Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand & Odisha during next 4-5 days.”

Also Read | Monsoon advances into more states; IMD warns of heavy rain in the south

Notably, heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from 11 till 13 June; in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Bihar till 12 June; in Odisha between 11 and 13 June and in Goa till 11 June.

Delhi weather today A day after intense windstorm, the weather conditions are expected to remain partly cloudy in the morning hours and turn generally cloudy towards afternoon. “A spell of very light rain/light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning/dust storm and strong wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph towards evening/night,” the weather bulletin stated. The IMD issued orange alert for heavy rain on 11 June and a yellow warning for the subsequent day.