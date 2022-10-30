The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted moderate rain with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorm and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe during 30 October-3 November.
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted moderate rain with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorm and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe during 30 October-3 November.
IMD informed that Northeast Monsoon has covered the remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, South Interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema on 30 October .
IMD informed that Northeast Monsoon has covered the remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, South Interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema on 30 October .
IMD stated that the weather condition over Indian subcontinent is getting influenced by the setting in of northeasterly winds over Bay of Bengal and South Peninsular India. It is also getting affected by the cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal off south Sri Lanka coast in the lower tropospheric levels.
IMD stated that the weather condition over Indian subcontinent is getting influenced by the setting in of northeasterly winds over Bay of Bengal and South Peninsular India. It is also getting affected by the cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal off south Sri Lanka coast in the lower tropospheric levels.
Rainfall predictions
-The weather department stated that Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam will receive moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning during 30 October-2 November.
Rainfall predictions
-The weather department stated that Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam will receive moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning during 30 October-2 November.
-South Interior Karnataka will also receive heavy rainfall on 3 November. Similar condition swill prevail over Rayalaseema on 1 and 2 November.
-South Interior Karnataka will also receive heavy rainfall on 3 November. Similar condition swill prevail over Rayalaseema on 1 and 2 November.
-Very heavy rainfall has been predicted over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on 31 October and 1 November.
-Very heavy rainfall has been predicted over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on 31 October and 1 November.
-Moderate rainfall is predicted over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad during 31 October to 2 November, and over Himachal Pradesh on 1 November
-Moderate rainfall is predicted over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad during 31 October to 2 November, and over Himachal Pradesh on 1 November
Heavy rainfall alert
The weather department has informed that very heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 31 October and 1 November.
Heavy rainfall alert
The weather department has informed that very heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 31 October and 1 November.
Impact Expected
-Localized Flooding of roads, water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas of the above region.
Impact Expected
-Localized Flooding of roads, water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas of the above region.
-Occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall.
-Occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall.
-Disruption of traffic in major cities due to water logging in roads leading to increased travel time.
-Disruption of traffic in major cities due to water logging in roads leading to increased travel time.
-Possibilities of damage to vulnerable structure.
-Possibilities of damage to vulnerable structure.
-Localized Landslides/Mudslides
-Localized Landslides/Mudslides
- Damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation.
- Damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation.
-It may lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments
-It may lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.