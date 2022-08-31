IMD update: Orange alert issued for these 2 southern states. Full forecast here

IMD forecast : Southern India has been battered by incessant rainfall, wherein water level in various rivers in Kerala have risen forcing authorities to open shutters of Malampuzha dam in Palakkad district to discharge excess water in the reservoir. The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has issued the orange alert for Kerala and Tamil Nadu till tomorrow, 1 September.

IMD informed that very heavy rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mahe on 31 August and 1 September, in South Interior Karnataka on 1 September, in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 31 August-3 September and in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya on 2 and 3 September.

IMD latest prediction

-Moderate to heavy falls accompanied with thunderstorm, and lightning expected over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya during next 5 days.

-Very heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya on 2 and 3 September

-Heavy rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning predicted over south Madhya Pradesh on 31 August and 1 September, over Bihar during 31 August-2 September.

-Similar conditions have also been predicted over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 5 days.

-Very heavy rainfall is also likely to occur over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 31 August-3 September

-Moderate rainfall predicted over Western Himalayan Region during next 3 days in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 4 September

-The subsequent 2 days will see heavy falls accompanied with thunderstorm, and lightning in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

-Moderate to heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm, and lightning very likely over North Interior Karnataka on 31 August and 1 September, over Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep during 31 August-2 September.

-Similar conditions have been predicted over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, and South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days.

-Very heavy rainfall also likely to occur over Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and Mahe on 31 August and 1 September and over South Interior Karnataka on 1 September.