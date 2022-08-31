IMD update: Orange alert issued for these 2 southern states. Full forecast here

IMD update: Orange alert issued for these 2 southern states. Full forecast here2 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 02:43 PM IST
- IMD informed that very heavy rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mahe on 31 August and 1 September
Listen to this article
IMD forecast: Southern India has been battered by incessant rainfall, wherein water level in various rivers in Kerala have risen forcing authorities to open shutters of Malampuzha dam in Palakkad district to discharge excess water in the reservoir. The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has issued the orange alert for Kerala and Tamil Nadu till tomorrow, 1 September.