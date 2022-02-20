The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Sunday in their statement predicted wet spell over north east India on 20 and 21 February. The statement also said that isolated rainfall is very likely over the state of Arunachal Pradesh on 20 February.

See IMD update here

Wet Spell very likely over Northeast India on 20th and 21st February 2022 with isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh on 20th February 2022.

Isolated hailstorm activity also likely over east Arunachal Pradesh and northeast Assam on 20th February 2022. pic.twitter.com/Zi8mFmkphv — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 20, 2022

The weather department further mentioned that isolated hailstorm activity also likely over east Arunachal Pradesh and north east Assam on 20 February.

Wet Spell has been predicted over Western Himalayan Region and isolated light rainfall over adjoining plains of north west India on 22 and 23 February.

Strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) likely to prevail over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on 20 and 22 February. Similar conditions will also prevail over north Rajasthan on 22 February 2022.

