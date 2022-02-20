OPEN APP
IMD update: Rainfall, hailstorm in these areas for the next 3 days. Details here
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Sunday in their statement predicted wet spell over north east India on 20 and 21 February. The statement also said that isolated rainfall is very likely over the state of Arunachal Pradesh on 20 February. 

See IMD update here

The weather department further mentioned that isolated hailstorm activity also likely over east Arunachal Pradesh and north east Assam on 20 February.

Wet Spell has been predicted over Western Himalayan Region and isolated light rainfall over adjoining plains of north west India on 22 and 23 February.

Strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) likely to prevail over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on 20 and 22 February. Similar conditions will also prevail over north Rajasthan on 22 February 2022.

 

