The weather department also mentioned that heat wave will prevail over Gujarat from 23-27 April, and is likely to expand to cover more parts of the plains of northwest and central India from 25 April
The Indian metrological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that rain and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds will occur over Northeast India from 23-27 April.
Rainfall predictions
For Northern India
Chhattisgarh will face scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) during next two days.
Similar conditions will prevail over Vidarbha and Gangetic West Bengal during next 24 hours. Hailstorm is also likely over south Madhya Maharashtra today.
Light rainfall is very to prevail over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura in the next five days.
Scattered rainfall will also very likely occur over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 5 days.These weather conditions will be accompanied by heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during next two days.
Thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-50 kmph) will very likely prevail over Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya during next five days.
Similar conditions will also stay over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura during next two to three days.
Scattered rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to prevail over Western Himalayan Region. Meanwhile, duststorm and thunderstorm will prevail over adjoining plains of Punjab and Haryana on 25 April.
Scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Western Himalayan Region, said IMD. The weather department also mentioned that duststorm along with thunderstorm will remain over adjoining plains of Punjab and Haryana on 25 April.
For Southern India
IMD said that heavy rainfall is likely to occur over south Tamil Nadu and South Kerala on 23 April.
Scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) is very likely to occur over Kerala, Telengana during next 5 days and over Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu during next two days.
Heatwave predictions
Heat wave conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Gujarat during next 5 days.
IMD further said that south Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal will also face heat wave conditions from 25-27 April.
Similar conditions will prevail over Rajasthan, south Haryana, Vidarbha during 26-27 April, 2022.
