The Indian metrological Department (IMD) on Friday said that intensive heatwave will continue over North West India and Madhya Pradesh till 17 April. The weather department also said that widespread rainfall will continue in Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Kerala-Mahe, Assam-Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh till 17 April.

See IMD update on Twitter here

♦ Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and

Rajasthan during 15th-19th; over Himachal Pradesh during 15th -18th; over Jammu division during

16th-18th; over Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during 17th -19th and over Bihar and — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 15, 2022

Rainfall predictions

For Northern India

IMD said that widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning is very likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura during next 5 days.

Very heavy rainfall is also very likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam-Meghalaya during 15-17 April and over Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura on 17 April.

For Southern India

The weather department said that moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning will occur over Kerala-Mahe, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka during next 5 days.

Scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning will occur over Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next 5 days.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over ghat areas of Tamil Nadu during 15-17 April; over Kerala, Mahe during 16-17 April; over South Interior Karnataka during 15-18 April and over North Interior Karnataka on 15 April, according to IMD.

Very heavy rainfall is also very likely over South Interior Karnataka on 17 April.

Heatwave predictions

Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Rajasthan during 15-19 April; over Himachal Pradesh during 15-18 April; over Jammu division during 16-18 April; over Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during 17 -19 April and over Bihar, Saurashtra, Kutch during 15 -16 April.

Severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets also likely over Rajasthan during 17-19 April and over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on 17 and 18 April.