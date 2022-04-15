This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The weather department said that widespread rainfall will continue in Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Kerala-Mahe, Assam-Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh till 17 April.
IMD said that intensive heatwave will continue over North West India and Madhya Pradesh till 17 April
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Indian metrological Department (IMD) on Friday said that intensive heatwave will continue over North West India and Madhya Pradesh till 17 April. The weather department also said that widespread rainfall will continue in Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Kerala-Mahe, Assam-Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh till 17 April.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Indian metrological Department (IMD) on Friday said that intensive heatwave will continue over North West India and Madhya Pradesh till 17 April. The weather department also said that widespread rainfall will continue in Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Kerala-Mahe, Assam-Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh till 17 April.
The weather department said that moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning will occur over Kerala-Mahe, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka during next 5 days.
The weather department said that moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning will occur over Kerala-Mahe, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka during next 5 days.
Scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning will occur over Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next 5 days.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning will occur over Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next 5 days.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over ghat areas of Tamil Nadu during 15-17 April; over Kerala, Mahe during 16-17 April; over South Interior Karnataka during 15-18 April and over North Interior Karnataka on 15 April, according to IMD.
Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over ghat areas of Tamil Nadu during 15-17 April; over Kerala, Mahe during 16-17 April; over South Interior Karnataka during 15-18 April and over North Interior Karnataka on 15 April, according to IMD.
Very heavy rainfall is also very likely over South Interior Karnataka on 17 April.
Very heavy rainfall is also very likely over South Interior Karnataka on 17 April.
Heatwave predictions
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Heatwave predictions
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Rajasthan during 15-19 April; over Himachal Pradesh during 15-18 April; over Jammu division during 16-18 April; over Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during 17 -19 April and over Bihar, Saurashtra, Kutch during 15 -16 April.
Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Rajasthan during 15-19 April; over Himachal Pradesh during 15-18 April; over Jammu division during 16-18 April; over Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during 17 -19 April and over Bihar, Saurashtra, Kutch during 15 -16 April.
Severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets also likely over Rajasthan during 17-19 April and over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on 17 and 18 April.
Severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets also likely over Rajasthan during 17-19 April and over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on 17 and 18 April.