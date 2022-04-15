Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IMD update: Rainfall, heatwave will continue in these areas till 17 April. Full forecast here

IMD update: Rainfall, heatwave will continue in these areas till 17 April. Full forecast here

The weather department also said that widespread rainfall will continue in Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Kerala-Mahe, Assam-Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh till 17 April.
15 Apr 2022

  • The weather department said that widespread rainfall will continue in Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Kerala-Mahe, Assam-Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh till 17 April.
  • IMD said that intensive heatwave will continue over North West India and Madhya Pradesh till 17 April

The Indian metrological Department (IMD) on Friday said that intensive heatwave will continue over North West India and Madhya Pradesh till 17 April. The weather department also said that widespread rainfall will continue in Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Kerala-Mahe, Assam-Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh till 17 April.

See IMD update on Twitter here

Rainfall predictions

For Northern India

IMD said that widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning is very likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura during next 5 days.

Very heavy rainfall is also very likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam-Meghalaya during 15-17 April and over Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura on 17 April.

For Southern India

The weather department said that moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning will occur over Kerala-Mahe, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka during next 5 days. 

Scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning will occur over Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next 5 days.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over ghat areas of Tamil Nadu during 15-17 April; over Kerala, Mahe during 16-17 April; over South Interior Karnataka during 15-18 April and over North Interior Karnataka on 15 April, according to IMD. 

Very heavy rainfall is also very likely over South Interior Karnataka on 17 April.

Heatwave predictions

Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Rajasthan during 15-19 April; over Himachal Pradesh during 15-18 April; over Jammu division during 16-18 April; over Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during 17 -19 April and over Bihar, Saurashtra, Kutch during 15 -16 April.

Severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets also likely over Rajasthan during 17-19 April and over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on 17 and 18 April.

