The Indian metrological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorm or lightning very likely to occur over Jammu- Kashmir -Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh in the next twenty four hours.

The official statement also said that there is a probability of light rainfall or snowfall over Uttarakhand during the next 24 hours.

Many areas in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall, while the plains in the valley were lashed by rains.

The IMD update mentioned that light rainfall is also very likely over Punjab and Haryana and Chandigarh during next 24 hours.

The rain or snowfall predictions have been issued between 7 March to 9 March for the Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh areas.

See full forecast here

Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad & Himachal Pradesh on 07th & 09th March. pic.twitter.com/vt3c3eVtxy — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 7, 2022

Meanwhile, light to moderate snowfall occurred in many areas in the higher reaches, including at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg. Fresh snowfall was also reported in Gurez, and Zojilla Pass – on the Srinagar-Leh highway.

Officials have said that the weather is likely to remain partly cloudy with chances of occasional light rain or snow over higher reaches in Jammu and Kashmir till 13 March.

The plain areas of the Valley were being lashed by rains when the last reports came in, the officials said.

The meteorological office has forecast light to moderate rain or snow at scattered places till Monday evening.

The official statement mentioned that an induced cyclonic circulation lies over West Rajasthan and neighbourhood at lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm or lightning is very likely to occur over Maharashtra, Gujarat Region, East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh from 7 March to 10 March.

In the southern part of India, moderate rainfall with thunderstorms predictions have been made for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next 24 hours. This system will decrease thereafter, said the official statement.

(With inputs from PTI)

