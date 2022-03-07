This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Moderate rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorm, lightning very likely to occur over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh in the next 24 hours
Many areas in the higher reaches of J&K received fresh snowfall, while the plains in the valley were lashed by rains.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Indian metrological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorm or lightning very likely to occur over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh in the next twenty four hours.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Indian metrological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorm or lightning very likely to occur over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh in the next twenty four hours.
The official statement also said that there is a probability of light rainfall or snowfall over Uttarakhand during the next 24 hours.
Many areas in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall, while the plains in the valley were lashed by rains.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Many areas in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall, while the plains in the valley were lashed by rains.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The IMD update mentioned that light rainfall is also very likely over Punjab and Haryana and Chandigarh during next 24 hours.
The IMD update mentioned that light rainfall is also very likely over Punjab and Haryana and Chandigarh during next 24 hours.
The rain or snowfall predictions have been issued between 7 March to 9 March for the Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh areas.
The rain or snowfall predictions have been issued between 7 March to 9 March for the Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh areas.
See full forecast here
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
See full forecast here
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, light to moderate snowfall occurred in many areas in the higher reaches, including at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg. Fresh snowfall was also reported in Gurez, and Zojilla Pass – on the Srinagar-Leh highway.
Meanwhile, light to moderate snowfall occurred in many areas in the higher reaches, including at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg. Fresh snowfall was also reported in Gurez, and Zojilla Pass – on the Srinagar-Leh highway.
Officials have said that the weather is likely to remain partly cloudy with chances of occasional light rain or snow over higher reaches in Jammu and Kashmir till 13 March.
Officials have said that the weather is likely to remain partly cloudy with chances of occasional light rain or snow over higher reaches in Jammu and Kashmir till 13 March.
The plain areas of the Valley were being lashed by rains when the last reports came in, the officials said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The plain areas of the Valley were being lashed by rains when the last reports came in, the officials said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The meteorological office has forecast light to moderate rain or snow at scattered places till Monday evening.
The meteorological office has forecast light to moderate rain or snow at scattered places till Monday evening.
The official statement mentioned that an induced cyclonic circulation lies over West Rajasthan and neighbourhood at lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm or lightning is very likely to occur over Maharashtra, Gujarat Region, East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh from 7 March to 10 March.
The official statement mentioned that an induced cyclonic circulation lies over West Rajasthan and neighbourhood at lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm or lightning is very likely to occur over Maharashtra, Gujarat Region, East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh from 7 March to 10 March.
In the southern part of India, moderate rainfall with thunderstorms predictions have been made for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next 24 hours. This system will decrease thereafter, said the official statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the southern part of India, moderate rainfall with thunderstorms predictions have been made for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next 24 hours. This system will decrease thereafter, said the official statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
(With inputs from PTI)
(With inputs from PTI)
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!