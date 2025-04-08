Heatwave warning: IMD issues red alert for Rajasthan, yellow for Delhi and Odisha for next 48 hours | See full forecast

In the latest weather forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a heatwave warning in Delhi-NCR for the next two days.

Advertisement

A light rainfall on April 11 in the region is also expected, it said.

"We have issued a heatwave warning in Delhi-NCR for the next two days. On 11th April, there is a probability of light rainfall," IMD Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar told ANI.

On April 7, three Delhi stations -- Safdarjung, Ridge, and Ayanagar -- recorded heatwave conditions, with temperatures rising above 40°C.

Delhi is currently under a ‘yellow alert’, which will remain in place till Wednesday.

The city is likely to experience cooler days after April 10 with Skymet Weather Services Vice President Mahesh Palawat predicting cloud cover and a drop in temperatures due to a western disturbance over North India.

Weather in other states For Rajasthan, the IMD has issued a ‘red alert’ for the heatwave.

Advertisement

"We have issued a red alert for the heatwave in Rajasthan. The temperatures during the day and night will be extremely high. The situation will improve after 48 hours. There will be light rainfall in the Himalayas for the next 4-5 days," Kumar said.

Read More

Also Read | India is heating up: Why March felt like May and the worst is yet to come

In Himachal Pradesh, the temperatures will soar 3 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal, said the Shimla Meteorological Centre.

The IMD on Monday issued a ‘yellow alert’ for a heatwave in a few locations in the state's lower hill areas.

However, a Western Disturbance is expected to impact Himachal Pradesh starting April 9, which could bring some relief.

"A Western Disturbance is likely to approach the state from April 9. There is a possibility of light rainfall at isolated places in districts like Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Lahaul-Spiti," said Sandeep Kumar Sharma, senior scientist at IMD Himachal Pradesh. Advertisement

"Rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning is likely in parts of Shimla, Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur on April 10 and 11," Sharma added. "By April 12, rainfall activity is expected to decrease, and from April 13 onwards, the weather is likely to remain clear again."

For Odisha, the weather department has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for a heatwave.

IMD scientist Sanjeev Dwivedi told PTI: "In the next 24 hours, the system is likely to move north-northwestward and will remain over west-central Bay of Bengal. With this effect, the warning for the Odisha region is a yellow warning."

According to IMD predictions, “Heatwave conditions likely at isolated to some pockets over Saurashtra & Kutch, East Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi on 08th & 09th April with severe heatwave conditions at isolated pockets over the region 08th April.” Advertisement

“Heatwave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh on 08th; West Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha on 08th & 09th; Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Region during 08th-10th April.”

“Hot & humid weather is likely to prevail over Tamilnadu Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe on 08th and Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra on 08th & 09th April.”

The IMD also said: “No significant change in maximum temperatures likely over Northwest India, Gujarat and Maharashtra during next 2 days and fall by 2-4°C during subsequent 4 days.”

“No significant change in maximum temperatures likely over central India during next 3 days and fall by 2-3°C during subsequent 4 days.”

Health risks As the mercury is soaring higher, doctors have warned that exposure to extreme heat can lead to a range of health issues such as mild rashes and muscle cramps due to excessive sweating and salt loss, to serious conditions like heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Advertisement

Vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with pre-existing conditions such as cardiac or kidney disease are at a greater risk.