The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) ON Wednesday informed that Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh are set to witness extremely heavy rainfall on 17 September. The weather department also informed that very heavy rainfall had been predicted over Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand from 14-17 September, over northwest Madhya Pradesh on 14 September, over northeast Rajasthan on 14 and 15 September and over Gujarat Region on 15 September.

The ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa will also receive very heavy rainfall during 14-16 September.

The weather department has issued orange alert for heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, northwest Madhya Pradesh, northeast Rajasthan, Gujarat, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, and Goa from 14-17 September.

It has also issued red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 17 September.

Read below for the detailed rainfall prediction by IMD

-Very heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning likely over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during 14-16 September and over West Madhya Pradesh on 14 September, 2022.

-Very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls also likely over Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh on 17 September

-Heavy falls likely over northeast Madhya Pradesh on 14 and15 September, over northwest Madhya Pradesh on 15 and 16 September and over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on 18 September

-Moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Haryana and East Rajasthan on 14 and 15 September, over Himachal Pradesh on16 and17 September, 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Rajasthan on 14th & 15th September, 2022.

-Moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal on 14 September, over Saurashtra and Kutch on 14 and 15 September, over Bihar on 15 and 16 September.

-Similar conditions have also been predicted over Sub- Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Gujarat Region during 14-16 September, over Odisha on 14 and 18 September, over Chhattisgarh on 18 September and over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa during 14-17 September

-Very heavy rainfall also likely over Gujarat Region on 15 September and over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan & Goa during 14-16 September

-Moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 16th and over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 14th -16th September, 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Assam & Meghalaya on 14th September, 2022.

-Subdued rainfall activity likely over South Peninsular India during next 5 days.