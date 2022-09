The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) ON Wednesday informed that Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh are set to witness extremely heavy rainfall on 17 September. The weather department also informed that very heavy rainfall had been predicted over Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand from 14-17 September, over northwest Madhya Pradesh on 14 September, over northeast Rajasthan on 14 and 15 September and over Gujarat Region on 15 September.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}