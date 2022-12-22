The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Thursday said, that a Depression has formed over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal at 8.30 am today near Sri Lanka, Tamil Nadu.
The weather department further stated that the depression is likely to continue to move north-northwestwards during next 24 hours and thereafter gradually recurve west-southwestwards towards Comorin Area across Sri Lanka during subsequent 48 hours.
The weather department has predicted a fall in minimum temperature 2-4°C over Gujarat State during 22 to 28 December.
Rainfall prediction
-Moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over south coastal Tamil Nadu on 25 and 26 December
-Moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over south Kerala on 26 December
-Light isolated rainfall activity is very likely over rest parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh during most days of the week.
-Under the influence of a Western Disturbance, isolated rainfall/snowfall is likely over Western Himalayan Region between 26-29 December
-Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, moderate isolated to scattered rainfall or snowfall is likely over Western Himalayan Region from 29 December to 1 January 2023
-Moderate isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Peninsular, east and northeast India during some days between 29 December, 2022 to 4 January, 2023
Minimum temperature prediction
-The temperatures are likely to fall by 2-4°C over central India and Maharashtra between 22 to 28 December
-Due to dry northwesterly winds from Himalayas over plains of northwest India, Cold Wave Conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan between 22 to 28 December
-Severe cold day conditions also very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh during the same period
- Cold Day Condition also very likely in isolated pockets over east Uttar Pradesh between 22 to 28 December
Fog warning
Due to moisture and light winds at lower tropospheric levels over Indo-Gangetic plains
-Very dense fog very likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh in night and morning hours during next 48 hours.
Subsequently, moisture at lower tropospheric levels over Indo-Gangetic plains is very likely to decrease over above regions
-Hence dense fog is very likely over Punjab and Haryana and Chandigarh for subsequent days of the week.
-Dense Fog has also been predicted over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Rajasthan, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Tripura in night and morning hours during 1st half of the week
