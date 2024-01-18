IMD update: No respite from severe cold, dense fog; temperature drop to continue till 21 January, 18 trains delayed
IMD Update: The IMD has predicted that dense to very dense fog and Cold day to severe cold day conditions likely to continue to prevail over North India during next 4 days. Severe cold wave conditions likely to continue over plains of Northwest India during next 4 days.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that dense to very dense fog and Cold day to severe cold day conditions likely to continue to prevail over North India during next 4 days. Severe cold wave conditions likely to continue over plains of Northwest India during next 4 days.
Delayed trains to Delhi include Jammu Tawi-New Delhi Rajdhani express which was delayed by 1 hour and 45 minutes, Bangalore-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express which was delayed by one hour and 10 minutes, Bhubneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani express delayed by three hours and forty five minutes.
Flight delay/ cancelled
Flight delay and cancellations continue to hamper travel plans for many as dense fog covered national capital Delhi. Passengers were seen waiting the movement of their scheduled flights as several flights get delayed and a few get cancelled due to fog in several parts of the country.
"I have come from Bahrain. My flight was delayed by one hour," said passenger Diljit Kaur at Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!