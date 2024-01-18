The Indian Meteorological Department ( IMD ) has predicted that dense to very dense fog and Cold day to severe cold day conditions likely to continue to prevail over North India during next 4 days. Severe cold wave conditions likely to continue over plains of Northwest India during next 4 days.

IMD Weather Forecast

-IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in some places over Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim and Northeast India on 18 January

-Rise in minimum temperatures by about 2°C very likely over Northwest India and no significant change thereafter.

-Rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C very likely over East India and no significant change thereafter.

-No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over rest parts of the country during next 5 days.

-Severe cold wave conditions very likely to continue in Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh during 18-19 January

-Cold wave conditions to continue in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh on 20 and 21 January

-Cold wave conditions very likely to prevail in Himachal Pradesh on 18 January, over West Uttar Pradesh on 20 and 21 January, and over north Rajasthan during 19-21 January, 2024

IMD update: Dense Fog prediction

-Very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail in East Uttar Pradesh till 19 January.

-Very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail in Uttarakhand on 18 January

-Dense fog conditions very likely to prevail in north Rajasthan during 18-20 January, over north Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura during 18-19 January

-Similar conditions will also prevail over Himachal Pradesh on 18 January

-Severe cold day conditions very likely to continue in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh during 18-19 January, and cold day conditions in some parts on 20 and 21 January

-Severe cold day conditions very likely to continue in some parts of West Uttar Pradesh on 18 January, and cold day will prevail in isolated pockets during 19-21 January.

-Severe cold day conditions very likely to continue in northwest Madhya Pradesh on 18 and 19 January.

-Cold day conditions very likely to continue in isolated pockets of Bihar during 17-21 January, and over Rajasthan on 18 January

Train delay

Passengers face difficulty at New Delhi Railway Station as several trains run late due to cold wave. 18 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions as on 18 January.