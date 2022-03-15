IMD update: Severe heat wave to prevail in these areas. See full forecast here

IMD also said that a low pressure area is likely to form over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining south west Bay of Bengal in the next twenty four hours.

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that a low pressure area is likely to form over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining south west Bay of Bengal in the next twenty four hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that a low pressure area is likely to form over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining south west Bay of Bengal in the next twenty four hours.

The Weather department has been forecasting severe heat wave conditions over Saurashtra and Kutch, Konkan and West Rajasthan for the past couple of days. The official statement confirmed that it will remain the same. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The Weather department has been forecasting severe heat wave conditions over Saurashtra and Kutch, Konkan and West Rajasthan for the past couple of days. The official statement confirmed that it will remain the same. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat region, East Rajasthan and Odisha are also reeling under severe heat wave conditions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat region, East Rajasthan and Odisha are also reeling under severe heat wave conditions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

See full forecast here

See full forecast here

No significant change predicted in maximum temperatures over Konkan and Gujarat during next two days. The maximum temperatures in the region will gradually fall by 2-3°C thereafter, the official statement confirmed.

No significant change predicted in maximum temperatures over Konkan and Gujarat during next two days. The maximum temperatures in the region will gradually fall by 2-3°C thereafter, the official statement confirmed.

Low pressure over Bay of Bengal {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Low pressure over Bay of Bengal {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather department said that a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The weather department said that a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Under it's influence scattered to widespread rainfall is very likely to occur over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during 15-19 March with isolated thunderstorm/ lightning on 18 and 19 March. Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over the region on 19 March.

Under it's influence scattered to widespread rainfall is very likely to occur over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during 15-19 March with isolated thunderstorm/ lightning on 18 and 19 March. Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over the region on 19 March.

They also mentioned that strong Winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely to prevail over south Andaman Sea on 19 March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

They also mentioned that strong Winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely to prevail over south Andaman Sea on 19 March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heat Wave conditions

Heat Wave conditions

Heat Wave conditions to Severe Heat Wave conditions very likely to prevail in some parts of West Rajasthan during 15- 17 March. Heat Wave conditions will also prevail in isolated pockets over the region on 18 March, 2022.

Heat Wave conditions to Severe Heat Wave conditions very likely to prevail in some parts of West Rajasthan during 15- 17 March. Heat Wave conditions will also prevail in isolated pockets over the region on 18 March, 2022.

Severe Heat Wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Konkan and Saurashtra-Kutch on 15 March. The region will also see heat wave conditions in isolated pockets on 16 March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Severe Heat Wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Konkan and Saurashtra-Kutch on 15 March. The region will also see heat wave conditions in isolated pockets on 16 March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heat Wave conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Gujarat Region, West Madhya Pradesh during 15-17 March, East Rajasthan on 16-17 March and over Odisha during 16-18 March.

Heat Wave conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Gujarat Region, West Madhya Pradesh during 15-17 March, East Rajasthan on 16-17 March and over Odisha during 16-18 March.

Rise in Maximum temperature

Rise in Maximum temperature

IMD said that rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C very likely over many parts of Northwest India and West Madhya Pradesh during next 2 days and no significant change thereafter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD said that rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C very likely over many parts of Northwest India and West Madhya Pradesh during next 2 days and no significant change thereafter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over interior Maharashtra during next 2 days and rise by 2-3°C thereafter.

No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over interior Maharashtra during next 2 days and rise by 2-3°C thereafter.

Gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C very likely over most parts of East and northeast India during 3 days and no significant change thereafter.

Gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C very likely over most parts of East and northeast India during 3 days and no significant change thereafter.

Rainfall Predictions {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rainfall Predictions {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Weather likely to be dry over most parts of the country except light isolated rainfall over Kerala and Mahe during next 5 days; over South Interior Karnataka during 17-19 March, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 18-19 March.

Weather likely to be dry over most parts of the country except light isolated rainfall over Kerala and Mahe during next 5 days; over South Interior Karnataka during 17-19 March, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 18-19 March.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}