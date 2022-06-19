Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area for 20 to 23 June
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :As monsoons advance further into the Indian sub-continent the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate rain in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next five days.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :As monsoons advance further into the Indian sub-continent the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate rain in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next five days.
Further the weather department also stated that the current spell of intense rainfall likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 24 hours and reduce thereafter.
Further the weather department also stated that the current spell of intense rainfall likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 24 hours and reduce thereafter.
See IMD update on Twitter here
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
See IMD update on Twitter here
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Rainfall prediction for Southern India
Rainfall prediction for Southern India
The IMD Chennai said that heavy rain thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, Theni, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur and Vellore districts of Tamilnadu.
The IMD Chennai said that heavy rain thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, Theni, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur and Vellore districts of Tamilnadu.
Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area for 20 to 23 June, IMD added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area for 20 to 23 June, IMD added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area on Sunday.
IMD has predicted that the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy for the next 24 hours.
IMD has predicted that the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy for the next 24 hours.
Thunderstorm with light to Moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas of Tamil Nadu. The minimum temperature is expected to be 27-28 degrees Celsius today, while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 36-37 degrees Celsius.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Thunderstorm with light to Moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas of Tamil Nadu. The minimum temperature is expected to be 27-28 degrees Celsius today, while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 36-37 degrees Celsius.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Rainfall predictions for the rest of India
Rainfall predictions for the rest of India
Thunderstorm activity accompanied by isolated heavy showers likely to continue throughout North, Central and East India during next 2-3 days, said IMD.
Thunderstorm activity accompanied by isolated heavy showers likely to continue throughout North, Central and East India during next 2-3 days, said IMD.
Widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely to continue over Western Himalayan region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit- Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand); scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over adjoining plains (Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi) and isolated rainfall over Uttar Pradesh & Rajasthan during next 3 days and reduce thereafter.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely to continue over Western Himalayan region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit- Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand); scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over adjoining plains (Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi) and isolated rainfall over Uttar Pradesh & Rajasthan during next 3 days and reduce thereafter.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Heavy rainfall likely over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Rajasthan on 20 June; East Rajasthan during 19th -21st; over Punjab on 20 and 21 June ; Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh on 21st June.
Heavy rainfall likely over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Rajasthan on 20 June; East Rajasthan during 19th -21st; over Punjab on 20 and 21 June ; Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh on 21st June.
Widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on 19th, 20 and 23 June; over East Madhya Pradesh on 19 and 20 June and Chhattisgarh during 19th -23 June.
Widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on 19th, 20 and 23 June; over East Madhya Pradesh on 19 and 20 June and Chhattisgarh during 19th -23 June.