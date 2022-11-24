The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has said that the minimum temperatures in most parts of Central India will remain between 8-10°C for the next 4-5 days.
The weather agency also informed that light to moderated rainfall is very likely to occur over south Peninsular India during next 5 days.
Minimum Temperature Forecast
-Minimum temperatures are below normal by 2-4ﾟC over many parts of Central India and over some parts of Northwest and East India
-Minimum temperatures are in the range of 8-10ﾟC over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh
-No significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over rest parts of the country during next 5 days
-Gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over many parts of Bihar and Jharkhand during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter.
Rainfall predictions
-Yesterday’s low pressure area over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood has become less marked.
-A fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over north Andaman Sea during next 24 hours
-The cyclonic circulation lies over north interior Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood and extends upto mid tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height.
-Moderate rainfall very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the next 5 days
-Moderate rainfall over Lakshadweep, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh during next 5 days.
Delhi weather prediction
-The air quality in Delhi has continued to remain in the "poor" category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 217
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good", 51 and 100 “satisfactory", 101 and 200 “moderate", 201 and 300 “poor", 301 and 400 “very poor", and 401 and 500 “severe".
-The minimum temperature settled at 8.4°C, three notches below the season's average.
-The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 27°C
-The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 76 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.
