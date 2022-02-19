The Western Himalayan Region (WHR) will receive scattered to fairly wide spread rainfall which could range between light to moderate on the 22 and 23 February. The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that several states in India were headed for a rainy spell in the next couple of days.

The WHR is also very likely to receive snowfall in this period.

Punjab which goes in to Assembly polls on 20 February is also likely to receive isolated light rainfall on 22 February. Neighboring Chandigarh-Haryana-Delhi and North Rajasthan region is likely to receive isolated light rainfall on 22 and 23 February, 2022.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim is very likely to receive isolated light to moderate rainfall during 19-22February, according to the IMD official statement. Gangetic West Bengal is also likely to receive isolated light ot moderate rainfall between 20-22 February.

Scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall was also predicted over Arunachal Pradesh during 19 to 21 February. The state is also likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall on 20 February.

East Arunachal Pradesh and northeast Assam might also receive isolated hailstorm activity on 20 February 2022.

Isolated to scattered light or moderate rainfall over Assam-Meghalaya and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura has been predicted by the IMD during the same period.

Strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) likely to prevail over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on 19, 20 and 22 February. The similar conditions will also prevail over north Rajasthan on 22 February.

Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during next 24 hours and significant reduction thereafter.

Odisha is also slated to receive fairly widespread and light rainfall between 19-20 February, according to IMD.

