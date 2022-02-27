IMD update: These states to get heavy rainfall next week. See full forecast

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted heavy rainfall over south Tamil Nadu on 2 March and very heavy rainfall in the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal area and Kerala, Mahe on 3 March.

According to the weather department's press release fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to influence northwest India from the night of 28 February and another will likely affect from 2 March.

The western disturbance is very likely to cause isolated to scattered light or moderate rainfall or snowfall over Western Himalayan Region during 28 February to 3 March. The extratropical storm will also likely cause isolated light rainfall over adjoining plains of northwest India on 2 March, 2022.

See full forecast here

Isolated heavy rainfall activity over south Tamilnadu on 02nd and heavy to very heavy rainfall activity over Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal and isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala & Mahe on 03rd March, 2022. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 27, 2022

IMD said that isolated light or moderate rainfall very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal-Sikkim and north Chhattisgarh with thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places over the region during next 24 hours.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 2 days with isolated thunderstorm and lightning over Arunachal Pradesh, West Assam & Meghalaya and Tripura during next 24 hours.

There is a probability of low Pressure area forming over Southeast Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours. It is likely to move further towards Sri Lanka coast during subsequent 48 hours.

Under this influence, fairly widespread moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph gusting to 50 Kmph) very likely to occur over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during 27th February to 01st March. Isolated heavy rainfall also very likely over Nicobar Islands on 27 and 28 February.

Squally winds (40-50 Kmph) over south Andaman Sea & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal during 27 and 28 February, over South Bay of Bengal on 1 March; over Southwest Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar; along and off Tamilnadu coast on 2 and 3 March. The IMD advised fishermen to venture into these areas.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.