IMD Update today: Orange alert in Delhi as heatwave continues in national capital, Haryana, UP, MP; rainfall in Kerala
IMD Update today: Heatwave to gradually reduce in Delhi, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan, and MP today. Monsoon is likely to arrive in Kerala on Thursday, May 30
A severe heatwave accompanied by dry weather will likely continue in a large part of India until 1 June, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, etc. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), these states' heatwave-like conditions will gradually decrease in the next 2-3 days. Take a look at today's IMD weather forecast.