IMD Update today: Heatwave to gradually reduce in Delhi, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan, and MP today. Monsoon is likely to arrive in Kerala on Thursday, May 30

A severe heatwave accompanied by dry weather will likely continue in a large part of India until 1 June, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, etc. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), these states' heatwave-like conditions will gradually decrease in the next 2-3 days. Take a look at today's IMD weather forecast.

IMD weather update for today, May 30 -Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions likely to reduce gradually over Northwest and Central India from 30th May.

-Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha on 30th and isolated heatwave conditions on 31st May and 01st June.

-Heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh on 30th May 2024.

-Severe heatwave conditions will likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh on 30th May.

-People in Goa will continue to suffer from hot and humid weather in isolated pockets of Konkan and Goa on 30th and 31st May.

Delhi weather today: IMD issues Orange alert The National Capital will witness a severe heatwave (with slightly reduced intensity) today, May 30. In an interview with ANI, Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, IMD, said that the weather forecast agency issued an Orange alert for Delhi on Thursday.

Amid persistent heatwave conditions, the city will likely witness thunderstorms or dust storms with very light rain or drizzle accompanied by gusty winds.

Maximum temperature in the city will remain around 45 degrees Celsius, whereas the minimum temperature will remain around 32 degrees Celsius, according to 'The Weather Channel'. The IMD has also predicted a gradual decrease in temperature in the coming days.

Rainfall in Kerala Monsoon is likely to hit Kerala coast and parts of northeast today, May 30. The arrival of monsoon showers is likely to be a day ahead of the date forecast by the weather office.

"Conditions continue to become favourable for the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala during the next 24 hours," the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. On May 15, the weather office had announced the onset of monsoon over Kerala by May 31.

Kerala has been receiving heavy rains for the past few days resulting in a surplus May rainfall, the weather office data showed.

