NEW DELHI : The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has informed that the south west monsoon winds have started receding from the western parts of India including states like Rajasthan and adjoining Kutch in Gujarat. Eight states reported deficient rains on Tuesday, including rice bowl states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Notably, this is the first time since 2016 that monsoon has started withdrawing int he third week of September.

The weather department has also predicted heavy rainfall over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and East Madhya Pradesh during next 2-3 days. This will happen due to a low pressure area that has formed over Bay of Bengal.

According to the weather office, India had received 7 per cent excess rains, but eight states - Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi, Punjab, Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur - recorded deficit rainfall.

The south-west monsoon season begins on June 1 and continues till September 30. India received 878.5 mm of rainfall between June 1 and September 20, which was 7 per cent higher than the normal rainfall of 822 mm for the period under review.

Key updates from IMD forecast here

-Moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning very likely to occur over Odisha and Telangana on 20 and 21 September, over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar on 20 September,

-Similar conditions will prevail over Chhattisgarh and Marathwada during 20-22 September, over Vidarbha and East Madhya Pradesh during 20-23 September, over West Madhya Pradesh on 22 and 23 September, and over Madhya Maharashtra on 21 and 22 September.

-Moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning very likely to occur over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on 21 and 22 September and over East Uttar Pradesh on 20 and 21 September

-Moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning very likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh during 20-24 September, over Assam and Meghalaya during 20-23 September, and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 20-22 September

Fisherman objective

IMD said that squally weather (wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) is very likely over northwest and adjoining west-central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal, along and off north Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts, north parts of southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on 20 September.