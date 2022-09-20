IMD update: UP, Bihar report deficient rains as monsoon starts withdrawing. Full forecast here2 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 08:47 PM IST
- Eight states reported deficient rains on Tuesday, including rice bowl states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
NEW DELHI : The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has informed that the south west monsoon winds have started receding from the western parts of India including states like Rajasthan and adjoining Kutch in Gujarat. Eight states reported deficient rains on Tuesday, including rice bowl states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.