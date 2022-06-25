IMD predicted that an intense spell of rainfall very likely to continue along west coast during next 5 days
The weather department also said that increased rainfall activity is likely to prevail over Northwest and Central India from 27 June
NEW DELHI :The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that an intense spell of rainfall very likely to continue along west coast during next 5 days. The weather department also said that increased rainfall activity is likely to prevail over Northwest and Central India from 27 June.
This comes, even as coastal Karnataka , Goa and Konkan continue to remain under orange alert for extremely heavy rainfall.
See IMD update on Twitter here
Rainfall predictions
-Widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Coastal Karnataka, Konkan, Goa, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep, fairly widespread rainfall over Interior Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada
-Scattered rainfall over Gujarat state, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 5 days
-Heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and southern parts of Saurashtra during next 5 days, over the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Interior Karnataka and south Gujarat region on 25, 26 and 29 June, over Tamil Nadu, north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on 25 June
-Very heavy rainfall also likely over Konkan, Goa and Coastal Karnataka on 25, 26, 28 and 29 and over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and southern parts of Saurashtra on 25 June
-Widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and isolated to scattered rainfall over Madhya Pradesh during next 5 days.
-Heavy rainfall likely over Chhattisgarh during 25-29 June, over Vidarbha during 26-29 June, and over East Madhya Pradesh during 27-29 June
-Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning likely over Uttarakhand & East Uttar Pradesh during 26-29 June, over Himachal Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh on 28 and 29 June.
-Heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand during 27-29 June, over East Uttar Pradesh on 28 and 29 June and over Himachal Pradesh on 29 June
-Widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely to continue over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during next 5 days.
-Heavy rainfall likely over Odisha on 25, 26, 28 and 29 June, over Bihar during 25-29 June, over Jharkhand on 28 and 29 June and over Gangetic West Bengal on 29 June
-Very heavy rainfall also likely over Bihar on 28 and 29 June
-Widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning likely over Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh during 26-29 June, over Himachal Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh on 28 and 29 June.
-Heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand during 27-29 June, over East Uttar Pradesh on 28 and 29 June and over Himachal Pradesh on 29 June
