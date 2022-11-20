Depression to move into these states in next 48 hours. See IMD forecast here

Depression to move into these states in next 48 hours. See IMD forecast here1 min read . 02:24 PM IST
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday informed that the depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal now lies about 600 km east of Karaikal. The weather agency said that the air current will move slowly towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry during next 48 hours.
The weather department further stated that the minimum temperatures are very likely to fall gradually by 2-3ﾟC over Northwest India during next 4-5 days
-The weather agency said that the mminimum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 2-3ﾟC over Northwest India during next 4-5 days
-Further no significant change is likely to occur in minimum temperatures are Central India during next 3 days. The area will see a temperature by 2-3ﾟC from 23 November
-For the rest of India, minimum temperatures will remain unchanged for the next 24 hours. However, it is very likely to rise by 2-4ﾟC thereafter
-Moderate rainfall is likely to commence from 20 November evening over coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu & Rayalaseema.
-The intensity of rainfall is likely to increase with moderate to heavy rains over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema on 21 and 22 November
-Moderate rainfall is likely to occur over North coastal Andhra Pradesh during the same period.
Fisherfolk have been advised not to venture into
-Southwest and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal and along and off Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Sri Lanka coasts during 20 – 22 November
-Fisherfolks have also been advised not to venture into the Gulf of Mannar on 21 and 22 November
Sea condition will be rough to very rough over Southwest and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal and along & off Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Sri Lanka coasts during 20– 22 November
Sea condition will also be rough over Gulf of Mannar on 21 and 22 November
