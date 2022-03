The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal on Sunday, March 6. While heavy snowfall/rainfall is likely to occur over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Muzaffarabad.

The weather monitoring agency said thunderstorms and lightning might occur at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry. Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph likely to prevail over southwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and along & off north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts in the morning and becoming 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph from evening hours.

"Depression over southwest BoB moved nearly southwestwards with a speed of about 07 kmph during past 06 hrs and lay centered over the same region, about 310 km north-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 260 km east-northeast of Nagappattinam, 270 km east-southeast of Puducherry," IMD said in a tweet.

Depression over southwest BoB moved nearly southwestwards with a speed of about 07 kmph during past 06 hrs and lay centered over the same region, about 310 km north-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 260 km east-northeast of Nagappattinam, 270 km east-southeast of Puducherry. pic.twitter.com/MwirIRUwAN — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 6, 2022

IMD said the sea conditions will be very rough over southwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar, and along and off north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts.

Besides, the Met Department has also predicted 'isolated light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm/lightning' over Uttarakhand on March 9 and March 10, 2022. The light rainfall and thunderstorm might also occur over Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan on March 9 (Wednesday).

Isolated light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm/lightning over Uttarakhand on 09th-10th March, 2022.



ii) Isolated light rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan on 09th March, 2022. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 5, 2022

Maharashtra, Gujarat region, east Rajasthan, and west Madhya Pradesh would also witness moderate rainfall between March 7 and March 9 due to the influence of a trough in easterlies.

♦ Under the influence of a trough in easterlies:



i) Isolated/scattered light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Maharashtra, Gujarat Region, East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during 07th-09th March, 2022. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 5, 2022

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.