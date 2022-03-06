IMD updates: Rainfall likely to occur in these states this week. Details here

IMD updates: Rainfall likely to occur in these states this week. Details here1 min read . 09:15 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal on Sunday
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal on Sunday
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal on Sunday, March 6. While heavy snowfall/rainfall is likely to occur over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Muzaffarabad.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal on Sunday, March 6. While heavy snowfall/rainfall is likely to occur over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Muzaffarabad.
The weather monitoring agency said thunderstorms and lightning might occur at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry. Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph likely to prevail over southwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and along & off north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts in the morning and becoming 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph from evening hours.
The weather monitoring agency said thunderstorms and lightning might occur at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry. Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph likely to prevail over southwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and along & off north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts in the morning and becoming 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph from evening hours.
"Depression over southwest BoB moved nearly southwestwards with a speed of about 07 kmph during past 06 hrs and lay centered over the same region, about 310 km north-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 260 km east-northeast of Nagappattinam, 270 km east-southeast of Puducherry," IMD said in a tweet.
"Depression over southwest BoB moved nearly southwestwards with a speed of about 07 kmph during past 06 hrs and lay centered over the same region, about 310 km north-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 260 km east-northeast of Nagappattinam, 270 km east-southeast of Puducherry," IMD said in a tweet.
IMD said the sea conditions will be very rough over southwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar, and along and off north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts.
IMD said the sea conditions will be very rough over southwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar, and along and off north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts.
Besides, the Met Department has also predicted 'isolated light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm/lightning' over Uttarakhand on March 9 and March 10, 2022. The light rainfall and thunderstorm might also occur over Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan on March 9 (Wednesday).
Besides, the Met Department has also predicted 'isolated light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm/lightning' over Uttarakhand on March 9 and March 10, 2022. The light rainfall and thunderstorm might also occur over Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan on March 9 (Wednesday).
Maharashtra, Gujarat region, east Rajasthan, and west Madhya Pradesh would also witness moderate rainfall between March 7 and March 9 due to the influence of a trough in easterlies.
Maharashtra, Gujarat region, east Rajasthan, and west Madhya Pradesh would also witness moderate rainfall between March 7 and March 9 due to the influence of a trough in easterlies.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!