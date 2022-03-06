IMD updates: Rainfall likely to occur in these states this week. Details here

The weather monitoring agency said thunderstorms and lightning might occur at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry. Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph likely to prevail over southwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and along & off north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts in the morning and becoming 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph from evening hours.