Western disturbance, an extratropical storm originating in the Mediterranean region, is likely to influence northwest India from December 26 and central India on December 27, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This will increase the minimum temperature in the northwest, east and central India. As per the IMD forecast, the rise in minimum temperatures will be by 2-4 degrees Celsius during the next two days and there won't be any significant change thereafter.

The IMD said in its weather update, "A fresh intense Western Disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation is very likely to influence northwest India from 26th and central India from 27th December".

It further claimed that cold wave conditions unlikely to prevail over the country except for Odisha (where cold waves in isolated pockets may occur during the next 24 hours) for the next seven days.

Here's a list of state/ union territories that will witness rain/snowfall in the coming days in December:

According to IMD weather, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall is very likely over the Western Himalayan region from December 26 to December 28.

Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir on December 26 and 27 and Himachal Pradesh on 27 December.

The weather forecasting agency has predicted light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan on December 26 and December 27.

The light/moderate scattered rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Bihar, and Jharkhand between December 27 and December 29.

Further, hailstorms might also occur over the Jammu division, lower Himachal Pradesh, northern parts of Punjab, and Haryana on 26th and over Uttarakhand & northwest Uttar Pradesh on December 26 and December 27, 2021.

