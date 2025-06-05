IMD warning on rains, heatwave: Heavy rains in NE states, thunderstorm in Himachal, Maharashtra; no rain for Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said most places in the north-eastern states of India will experience light to moderate rainfall over the next five days, with Meghalaya bracing for isolated extremely heavy rainfall on Thursday, June 5.

For coastal India, the weather agency has forecast light rainfall at some places accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds until June 8.

Heatwave conditions are expected in Odisha and Rajasthan, while Delhi gears up to return to normal temperatures, said the Met Department.

Check out the complete list of IMD warnings for rain and heatwave:

Rain in NE states IMD said the Northeastern states of India—Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura—are likely to witness heavy rainfall at isolated places today, June 5.

The weather department said these states will continue witnessing thunderstorms accompanied by lightning over the next few days until Sunday, June 8.

IMD's thunderstorm alert The weather agency has forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds for the following states at isolated locations over the next few days till Saturday, June 7:

June 5 Chhattisgarh

Rajasthan

Gangetic West Bengal

Himachal Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Karnataka

Andhra Pradesh

Bihar

Goa

Maharashtra

Uttarakhand June 6 Chhattisgarh

Karnataka

Andhra Pradesh

Goa

Maharashtra

Rajasthan June 7 Chhattisgarh

Karnataka

Andhra Pradesh

Maharashtra

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Note: As the lead period increases, forecast accuracy decreases.

IMD's heatwave alert The Met Department said heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over Odisha on Thursday and Friday, June 5-6, while western Rajasthan will witness extreme heat from Saturday to Monday, June 7-9.

Delhi weather forecast: The weather agency has forecast partly cloudy skies for the capital city. However, no rain is predicted for the next few days.

The IMD highlighted that Delhi will see below-normal temperatures in the coming days but will likely return to the normal range by Saturday, June 7.

“The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 38 to 40°C and 25 to 27°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be near normal, and the maximum temperature will be near normal,” IMD said for June 7.