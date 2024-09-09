Weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy downpours on Monday, September 9, in several states and issued red alert warning for Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. An orange alert has been issued for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and West Bengal. Meanwhile a number of states are on yellow alert today as monsoon rains continue to bring wet spells across India.

Amid formation of “low pressure area” over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, the weather agency issued nowcast rainfall warning.

IMD, in its latest post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter stated, “The depression over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal moved slowly north-north westwards with a speed of 7 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into a Deep Depression and lay centered at 2330 hours IST of yesterday, the 8th September, 2024."

The post added, "It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards and cross Odisha coast near Puri by noon of 9th September. Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-north westwards across Odisha & Chhattisgarh during subsequent 2 day.”

Andhra Pradesh In the wake of the "depression," the weather agency predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. “Heavy rainfall” is likely today and on September 10.

Odisha These weather conditions will most likely bring rain for many districts of Odisha until September 11.

Chhattisgarh Under the prevailing weather systems, Chhattisgarh will most likely witness heavy rain on September 11, while the wet spells will continue over the next two days.

Telangana Telangana will most likely witness heavy downpours until September 10.

West Bengal IMD said light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely on September 9 and 10. “Heavy rainfall” at isolated places is likely in the state on September 12.

Jharkhand The weather department forecasted heavy rainfall in Jharkhand for the coming three days.

Maharashtra The weather agency noted the possibility of wet spells ranging from light to heavy until September 10.

