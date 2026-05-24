IMD warns of dust storm to lash Delhi-NCR with strong winds in next few hours

A dust storm is expected to hit the Delhi-NCR region within the next few hours as sand-filled winds from the Thar Desert advance toward the area, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Fueled by strong westerly winds originating in Rajasthan, the storm has already impacted parts of western Haryana and is likely to spread across Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh before weakening and moving away around midnight.

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Meanwhile, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature settled at 28.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, two notches above the seasonal average, it stated.

Delhi-NCR weather today The maximum temperature across various weather stations in Delhi-NCR remained significantly above normal on Sunday, with the Ridge and Ayanagar stations recording the highest temperature at 44.6 degrees Celsius each.

Lodhi Road recorded a maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Palam at 43.7 degrees Celsius and Safdarjung at 43.6 degrees Celsius.

The departure from normal ranged between 2.3 degrees Celsius and 4.8 degrees Celsius, indicating prevailing heatwave-like conditions in several parts of the city.

The weather department has predicted a yellow alert for strong surface winds and a heatwave in the afternoon and evening for the next three days.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 44 and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Monday.

Relative humidity oscillated between 37 per cent and 18 per cent throughout the day.

The air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category at 4 pm, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 205, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

UP weather In Uttar Pradesh, the capital city Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 42.6°C, which was 2.4 degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 28.7°C, 3.2 degrees above normal.

Banda emerged as the hottest location in the state with 46.8°C, 3.3 degrees above normal. Prayagraj, Orai, and Jhansi each recorded 45.6°C, while Agra registered 45.4°C and Hamirpur reported a maximum temperature of 45.2°C.