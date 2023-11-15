IMD issues warning for fishermen as low-pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal. Check weather forecast here
IMD Visakhapatnam's MD Sunanda advised fishermen not to venture into the sea from Wednesday onwards due to increasing wind speeds along and off the Andhra Pradesh coast.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for fishermen along and off the Andhra Pradesh coast due to a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal. The wind speeds are predicted to increase from today onwards.
