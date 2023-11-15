The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for fishermen along and off the Andhra Pradesh coast due to a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal. The wind speeds are predicted to increase from today onwards.

The winds are expected to prevail for the next two days, November 15 and 16. Speaking to news agency ANI, IMD Visakhapatnam's MD Sunanda said, “Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea from Wednesday onwards."

"...A low-pressure area is formed over the Bay of Bengal...Later it will intensify into a depression in the west-central Bay of Bengal. Due to this, from Wednesday onwards, along and off the Andhra Pradesh coast, wind speeds are increasing...Winds will be prevailing for the 2 days - November 15 and 16. So fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea from Wednesday onwards," IMD Visakhapatnam, MD Sunanda, told ANI on Tuesday.

Speaking of rainfall predictions, for today, IMD has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely at many places and few places over Rayalaseema. For tomorrow, IMD said, “Light to Moderate Rain likely at one or two places over the North and south coast of Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema."

Moreover, IMD has also advised fishermen to not venture into the sea:

-Southeast and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea on 14th and 15th November.

-Southwest Bay of Bengal on 14th and 15th of November.

-West Central Bay of Bengal from 15th-17th November.

-Northwest Bay of Bengal from 16th and 17th November.

-Along and off Odisha coast from 15th-17th November.

-Along and off the West Bengal and Bangladesh coast from 16th -18th November.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IMD also said, a low-pressure area formed over the Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a deep depression and cause heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha on November 16.

The low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands is likely to intensify into a depression over the West-Central Bay of Bengal on November 15, said Sunanda, MD, Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre, IMD.

"A low-pressure area formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 14th. It is likely to move west-north-westwards and intensify into a depression over the West-Central Bay of Bengal on November 15th," said Sunanda.

"Thereafter, it would move north-westwards and may intensify into a deep depression over the West-Central Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 16. Subsequently, it would recurve north-northeastward and reach the northwest bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast on November 17. Due to this system, we are expecting heavy to very heavy rainfall activity over some parts of Odisha, especially coastal Odisha," added Sunanda.

IMD also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea from November 15 to November 17 until further notice.

(With inputs from ANI)

