IMD warns another low-pressure area formation; heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, 3 other states today1 min read . 09:28 AM IST
A heavy rainfall alert has been issued for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep
Issuing a warning for another low-pressure area formation, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said several states in southern India are likely to witness very heavy rains today.
A heavy rainfall alert has been issued for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep
"Isolated heavy rainfall activity likely to continue over south peninsular India during next 24 hours and reduce thereafter. A Low Pressure Area is likely to form over the Southeast and adjoining East central Arabian Sea around December 13," tweeted IMD.
The Met department further said, "Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema today; over Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep on December 12-13, 2022 and decrease in rainfall activity over the region thereafter."
IMD also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea on December 12-13.
"Fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala-Karnataka coast and Lakshadweep area on December 12-13, 2022," it tweeted.
Meanwhile, Schools in certain areas in Tamil Nadu including in Tiruvallur and Uthukottai Taluks besides Kancheepuram district declared a holiday on Monday based on the forecast.
"Due to an increase in rain during the day and continuous rain forecast, all schools in Tiruvallur district have been instructed to close by 3 pm today. Also, holiday has been declared for all the schools in the district for tomorrow," said Collector Alby John.
Heavy rains lashed Andhra Pradesh, Chennai and several other parts of Tamil Nadu as the clonic storm Mandous crossed the states on Saturday after landfall.
As per reports, the low-lying areas of Tirumala, including the temple premises, witnessed waterlogging making it difficult for the devotees, including elderly and disabled persons, to commute from their accommodated hotels.
Meanwhile, in Chennai, over 400 trees were uprooted and electricity was down in parts for several hours. The city also witnessed waterlogging and massive traffic snarls due to heavy rains. Over 10 flights were cancelled at Chennai airport due to adverse weather conditions.
On Sunday, strong waves due to 'Cyclone Mandous' damaged Uppada beach road in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district.
Red alerts were sounded in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh as Doppler Weather Radar Karaikal and Chennai kept a watch on the cyclone.
