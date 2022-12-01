IMD warns of another depression, very heavy rains in these states; dense fog alert in some regions. 10 pts1 min read . 02:33 PM IST
- IMD also issued a dense fog alert over Himachal Pradesh and Punjab during the next 3 days
India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns about the formation of another low-pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining south Andaman Sea around 5 December.
“It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours," the weather agency predicted. Owing to the deep depression, some states are likely to witness very heavy rains in the next few days. Check full forecast here.
Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls are predicted over Nicobar Islands on 04th and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 5 December
Squally weather (speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) are likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Andaman sea & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal on 04th December.
Squally winds (speed 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) is predicted over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Southeast Bay of Bengal and Squally weather (speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining Andaman Sea 05th December. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.
Due to the easterly wave, isolated/Scattered light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep during next 4-5 days.
Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Tamil Nadu on 3rd December.
No significant change in minimum temperatures is expected over the northern parts of the country during next 5 days.
Gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3ﾟC very is likely over Maharashtra during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter.
Dense fog is predicted in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh and Punjab during next 3 days.
Air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the very poor category on Thursday, while the minimum temperature settled at 8.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
According to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 367 (very poor category).
