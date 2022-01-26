The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted light to moderate rainfall and cold wave conditions over northwest and central India during next 3-4 days. Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 26th and isolated rainfall on 27th and 28th January, the weather forecasting agency said in its daily bulletin issued this afternoon.

Isolated light rainfall is also likely over Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during next 24 hours; and isolated light rainfall over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during next 5 days. Besides, scattered light to moderate rainfall is expected over Northeast region during 26th-28th January.

Significant Weather Features dated 26.01.2022:

i) Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 26th and isolated rainfall on 27th & 28th January. pic.twitter.com/ShCPRlU8R1 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 26, 2022

For southern states, the IMD has predicted light rainfall over south interior Karnataka during next 2 days; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh-Yanam, Rayalaseema and Kerala-Mahe during next 3 days and over Tamil NNadu-Puducherry-Karaikal during next 5 days.

Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance from 29th January, light isolated rainfall and snowfall is likely over western Himalayan region from 29th to 30th January.

Cold day conditions

Cold to severe cold day conditions are predicted in some parts of Madhya Pradesh during next 2 days.

Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are also expected to witness cold day conditions during next 24 hours.

Cold wave conditions are very likely over Maharashtra, Gujarat during next 2 days; over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, north Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh during next 3-4 days.

Dense fog conditions

Dense to very dense fog conditions in isolated pockets are very likely to continue to prevail over Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours, said the IMD.

Dense fog conditions are also very likely over Himachal Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and Odisha during next 24 hours; over east Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim during 28th-30th.

