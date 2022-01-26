IMD warns of cold wave in these states during next 3-4 days. See full forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted light to moderate rainfall and cold wave conditions over northwest and central India during next 3-4 days. Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 26th and isolated rainfall on 27th and 28th January, the weather forecasting agency said in its daily bulletin issued this afternoon.

