IMD warns of cyclonic circulation, issues heavy rain alert for 5 days in south India2 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2022, 05:22 PM IST
- A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood around 18 October 2022: IMD
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) said that heavy rainfall spell is likely to continue over parts of south Peninsular India during next 5 days. The weather department also notified that a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over North Andaman sea from Tuesday.