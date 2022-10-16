The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) said that heavy rainfall spell is likely to continue over parts of south Peninsular India during next 5 days. The weather department also notified that a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over North Andaman sea from Tuesday.

"A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood around 18 October 2022. It would move west northwestwards towards westcentral and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal becoming low pressure area around 20 October, 2022," states in the release.

"Yesterday's cyclonic circulation over west central Bay of Bengal and along and off South Andhra Pradesh and North Tamil Nadu coasts extending upto 3.1 km above mean sea level has become less marked," further stated.

The weather department further informed that very heavy rainfall had occurred over Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala on Saturday.

Weather Prediction

-Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe during 16-20 October

-Similar conditions will prevail over South Interior Karnataka on 16 and 17 October, over Coastal and North Interior Karnataka on 16th and over Lakshadweep during 18-20 October

-Very heavy rainfall also likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe on 20 October

-Moderate to heavy rainfall very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during 16–20 October

-Moderate to heavy rainfalls very likely over Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa on 17 October

-Dry weather very likely to prevail over most parts of Northwest & central India.

Withdrawal of South West monsoon

IMD informed that conditions are very likely to become favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some more parts of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, interior Maharashtra and Jharkhand, some parts of interior Odisha and entire West Bengal during next 2 days