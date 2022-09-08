IMD warns of Cyclonic circulation: Orange alert in these states for heavy rains1 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 08:19 PM IST
Heavy rains are predicted over Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that the low-pressure area that has formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rains in Odisha and south Bengal. IMD also said, a heavy spell of rains are also expected over Jharkhand from September 11.