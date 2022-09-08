IMD warns of Cyclonic circulation: Orange alert in these states for heavy rains

IMD warns of Cyclonic circulation: Orange alert in these states for heavy rains1 min read . 08:19 PM IST
Heavy rains are predicted over Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that the low-pressure area that has formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rains in Odisha and south Bengal. IMD also said, a heavy spell of rains are also expected over Jharkhand from September 11.
This will be the sixth such system formed over the Bay of Bengal during the entire monsoon season beginning on June 1.
IMD said in its latest bulletin, the system is very likely to become more marked during the next two days and adjoining north west Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh - south Odisha coasts.
Check full forecast here
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period as squally weather is likely to prevail in northwest Bay of Bengal with wind speed of over 45 kmph, the Met office said, adding “fishermen who are already in sea to return to the coast by Thursday evening."
