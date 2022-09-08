Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  IMD warns of Cyclonic circulation: Orange alert in these states for heavy rains

IMD warns of Cyclonic circulation: Orange alert in these states for heavy rains

This will be the sixth such system formed over the Bay of Bengal during the entire monsoon season beginning on June 1.
1 min read . 08:19 PM ISTLivemint

Heavy rains are predicted over Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that the low-pressure area that has formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rains in Odisha and south Bengal. IMD also said, a heavy spell of rains are also expected over Jharkhand from September 11.

This will be the sixth such system formed over the Bay of Bengal during the entire monsoon season beginning on June 1.

IMD said in its latest bulletin, the system is very likely to become more marked during the next two days and adjoining north west Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh - south Odisha coasts. 

Check full forecast here

  • Heavy to very heavy rain of 70-200 mm is predicted at some places in Koraput, Kandhamal, Gajapati, and Ganjam districts of Odisha on Friday and issued an orange warning of torrential rain in many of its over the next two days.
  • The weatherman forecast heavy rain in the districts of south Bengal from Saturday to Wednesday morning due to the low pressure system. 
  • While the coastal districts of West Bengal are likely to receive heavier rain, the interior districts of south Bengal will be lashed by heavy downpour
  • Heavy rain is likely in a few places in southeastern, northern and central Jharkhand. The major impact will be in East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Saraikela-Kharswan districts

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period as squally weather is likely to prevail in northwest Bay of Bengal with wind speed of over 45 kmph, the Met office said, adding “fishermen who are already in sea to return to the coast by Thursday evening."

