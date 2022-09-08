IMD warns of Cyclonic circulation: Orange alert in these states for heavy rains

Heavy to very heavy rain of 70-200 mm is predicted at some places in Koraput, Kandhamal, Gajapati, and Ganjam districts of Odisha on Friday and issued an orange warning of torrential rain in many of its over the next two days.

The weatherman forecast heavy rain in the districts of south Bengal from Saturday to Wednesday morning due to the low pressure system.

While the coastal districts of West Bengal are likely to receive heavier rain, the interior districts of south Bengal will be lashed by heavy downpour

Heavy rain is likely in a few places in southeastern, northern and central Jharkhand. The major impact will be in East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Saraikela-Kharswan districts

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period as squally weather is likely to prevail in northwest Bay of Bengal with wind speed of over 45 kmph, the Met office said, adding “fishermen who are already in sea to return to the coast by Thursday evening."