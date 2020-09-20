IMD warns of extremely heavy rainfall in 4 Kerala districts

Thiruvananthapuram: After heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala on Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alerts for the Idukki, Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts of the state.

The IMD further predicted orange alerts for the surrounding six districts including Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Pallakad.

Several other districts including Thiruvananthapuram have also received ample rainfall and have been places under yellow alert.

"Under the influence of likely formation of a low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal and the consequent strengthening of lower-level winds along the West Coast including Kerala, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at a few places with extremely heavy at one or two places in Kerala on Sunday," the IMD said in a statement.

National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed in the districts where red and orange alerts have been sounded.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via