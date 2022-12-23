IMD warns of fresh depression; very heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, 2 other states

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on depression lies over the Bay of Bengal which is likely to bring heavy rainfall in the southern states for the next couple of days. Noting the same, the weather office said in a tweet, the Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal remained practically stationary during the past 6 hrs and lay centered about 540km east-southeast of Chennai on 23 December. To move slowly west-southwestwards towards Comorin Area across Sri Lanka during next 48 hrs.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on depression lies over the Bay of Bengal which is likely to bring heavy rainfall in the southern states for the next couple of days. Noting the same, the weather office said in a tweet, the Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal remained practically stationary during the past 6 hrs and lay centered about 540km east-southeast of Chennai on 23 December. To move slowly west-southwestwards towards Comorin Area across Sri Lanka during next 48 hrs.
The IMD also warned of coldwave conditions and dense fog in some northern Indian states in the coming days. Check full forecast here:
The IMD also warned of coldwave conditions and dense fog in some northern Indian states in the coming days. Check full forecast here:
- Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over south coastal Tamil Nadu on 25 & 26 December.
- Light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over south Kerala on 26th December.
- Light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Lakshadweep Islands on 27th December 2022.
Wind warning (Graphics enclosed):
- Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over south coastal Tamil Nadu on 25 & 26 December.
- Light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over south Kerala on 26th December.
- Light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Lakshadweep Islands on 27th December 2022.
Wind warning (Graphics enclosed):
- Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail till 25 December morning in Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka coasts becoming 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph till 26 morning and decrease thereafter.
- Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail on Gulf of Mannar and Comorin Area along & off south Tamil Nadu & west Sri Lanka coasts on 24 December becoming squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph during 25 and 26 December.
- Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail on 27 December in Lakshadweep Islands & adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea.
Sea condition:
- Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail till 25 December morning in Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka coasts becoming 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph till 26 morning and decrease thereafter.
- Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail on Gulf of Mannar and Comorin Area along & off south Tamil Nadu & west Sri Lanka coasts on 24 December becoming squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph during 25 and 26 December.
- Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail on 27 December in Lakshadweep Islands & adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea.
Sea condition:
- Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough till 26 December morning and improve thereafter.
Cold wave alert
- Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough till 26 December morning and improve thereafter.
Cold wave alert
- Cold day to severe cold day conditions is forecasted for Punjab, Haryana and west and east Uttar Pradesh for the next 2 days.
- Cold wave conditions are predicted for Punjab and Haryana from 25th-27 and Saurashtra and Kutch during 24-25 December
- Dense fog alert
- Dense to very dense fog in many/most pockets very likely to continue over Punjab Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh for next 48 hours
- Dense Fog in isolated pockets also very likely over
- Rajasthan, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand for next 2-3 days
- Cold day to severe cold day conditions is forecasted for Punjab, Haryana and west and east Uttar Pradesh for the next 2 days.
- Cold wave conditions are predicted for Punjab and Haryana from 25th-27 and Saurashtra and Kutch during 24-25 December
- Dense fog alert
- Dense to very dense fog in many/most pockets very likely to continue over Punjab Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh for next 48 hours
- Dense Fog in isolated pockets also very likely over
- Rajasthan, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand for next 2-3 days
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.