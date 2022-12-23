IMD warns of fresh depression; very heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, 2 other states

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on depression lies over the Bay of Bengal which is likely to bring heavy rainfall in the southern states for the next couple of days. Noting the same, the weather office said in a tweet, the Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal remained practically stationary during the past 6 hrs and lay centered about 540km east-southeast of Chennai on 23 December. To move slowly west-southwestwards towards Comorin Area across Sri Lanka during next 48 hrs.

