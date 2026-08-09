IMD warns of heavy rain across north, central India; east to see more showers

New Delhi: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely across parts of North-West and Central India in the coming days, while rainfall activity is expected to increase in eastern states from 13 August, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its update on the south-west monsoon.

Rainfall is likely to remain widespread over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttarakhand during 10-15 August. The Konkan region and Goa are also likely to receive widespread rainfall throughout the period, while Gujarat could see widespread showers during 10-12 August.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over the Western Himalayan region through the week. East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha could receive similar rainfall over the next two days.

Eastern states in focus A low-pressure area is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts around 13 August, the IMD said. Its influence is expected to increase rainfall over West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Bihar from 13 August onwards.

Several parts of North-East India are also likely to receive widespread rainfall in the coming days. The IMD forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during 12-15 August. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive widespread rainfall on 10 August and again during 12-13 August.

The weather agency has warned of a low to moderate flash-flood risk over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods in Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim over the next 24 hours.

Surface runoff and inundation may occur in fully saturated soils and low-lying areas following the expected rainfall, the IMD said.

Several parts of central, eastern and southern India received very heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, with Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh among the worst-affected regions, according to the IMD.