IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Gujarat, Delhi on Saturday

NEW DELHI : Gujarat as well as Delhi are likely to be battered by heavy rains on July 4, said RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Gujarat will receive very heavy rainfall from tomorrow and the day after. Delhi to receive rainfall tomorrow. Heatwave conditions will continue in parts of West Rajasthan," he told ANI.

The IMD predicted that thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

Strong winds are also very likely over south-west, west-central and east-central Arabian Sea and Maharashtra coast and very likely over Central Bay of Bengal.

The Met Department has also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea over these areas.

