IMD warns of heavy rainfall in these areas for for next 2 days, shares update on SW monsoon. Forecast here2 min read . 02:34 PM IST
- IMD also said that there is no significant heat wave conditions very likely over the country during next 5 days.
The Indian metrological department (IMD) on Wednesday said that the Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance over some parts of Southwest Arabian Sea, some more parts of Southeast Arabian Sea, Maldives and Comorin area, South and East- central Bay of Bengal and some parts of Northeast Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours.
Continuing its heatwave predictions, the IMD said that there is no significant heat wave conditions very likely over the country during next 5 days.
See IMD update on Twitter here
Rainfall Predictions
-Heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala and Mahe today and over Tamil Nadu on 25 and 26 May
-Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm or lightning very likely over Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep during next 5 days
-Scattered rainfall will also prevail over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 5 days
-Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds is very likely to occur over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh on 28 and 29 May
-Rainfall activity is also likely to occur over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on 28 and 29 May.
-Hailstorm activity is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh on 28 May
-Heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura on 25 and 29 May, over Assam-Meghalaya on 25, 26, 28, 29 May
-Moderate rainfall very likely over Northeast India and scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds is likely to occur over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal and Sikkim during next 5 days
Advancement of South West Monsoon
Southwest Monsoon likely to advance over some parts of Southwest Arabian Sea, some more parts of Southeast Arabian Sea, Maldives & Comorin area, South and Eastcentral Bay of Bengal and some parts of Northeast Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours.
Wind Predictions
-Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) over southwest Arabian Sea during next 5 days and over northeast Arabian Sea & adjoining Gujarat coast during 27-29 May
-Dust storm activity at isolated places very likely over West Rajasthan on 28 and 29 May
