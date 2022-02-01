Weather forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued heavy rainfall warning for some states including Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during next two days. It also predicted light to moderate rain in many states on different dates till 5 February.

In its daily bulletin released earlier today, the weather office said widespread to moderate rainfall and snowfall are very likely over western Himalayan region during 2nd to 4th February.

Isolated hailstorm is expected over Himachal on 2nd and 3rd February and over Uttarakhand on 3rd and 4th February. "Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall also very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 03rd February, 2022," the IMD said.

Accordinng to the forecast, scattered light rainfall is very likely over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Wednesday (February 2), while light to moderate rainfall is expected to occur Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh 3rd and 4th February with its peak intensity on 3rd February.

Also, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha are likely to witness scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning on 3rd and 4th with possibility of isolated hailstorm over the region 4th February.

Heavy rainfall is also likely over Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim on Friday (4th February).

For northeast India, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall on 4th and 5th February. Heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

Cold Day

Cold to severe cold day conditions are likely over north Uttar Pradesh; and cold day conditions over Punjab, Haryana next 48 hours.

Dense Fog

Dense to very dense fog is predicted over Uttar Pradesh during next 48 hours; over Bihar during next 24 hours and dense fog in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan during next 24 hours and over Odisha on 3rd February.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.